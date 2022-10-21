Destin Marlins serve up victory in middle school volleyball semifinals over Davidson

The Destin Marlins put the Davidson Panthers away 2-0 in the semifinals of the Okaloosa County Middle School Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night at home.

Destin beat the Panthers 25-8, 25-11.

“We worked on a game plan all last week of serving tough, passing well and working together. And they put it all into play tonight … it was awesome,” said an excited Destin coach Brooke Blair.

More:Destin Marlins top Liza Jackson Lions in two straight games in middle school volleyball

More Marlin news:Destin Lady Marlins put Pryor Pirates away in two in volleyball action

“And energy … I told them to bring maximum energy and they did,” Blair said.

Destin was scheduled to play Ruckel Middle School for the championship Wednesday evening. Results were not available at press time.

In Tuesday’s semis, Destin didn’t waste time taking charge of the game. After Davidson scored on their first serve, Destin went to work and scored five straight with Kenzi Prosser at the service line, three on aces. Destin finally missed and Davidson scored a couple more.

Destin’s Neilya Stewart went to the line and served up seven straight for a 14-4 game. Again, Destin gave up the ball for a couple of points to Davidson before taking it back. Destin’s Kendra Ayers served up six consecutive points. Destin missed and Davidson picked up a point. Then Destin’s Shelby Plasier stepped up and delivered. Lennon Christy hammered in a point, Plasier served an ace and Gigi Vignali knocked in the final point. Destin won 25-8.

In game two, Destin again made a couple of big runs on the Panthers to keep the lead throughout.

More:Destin Marlins hammer the ball home to put Liza Jackson away in two in volleyball action

Plasier started at the line and put the Marlins out front 5-0. The ball went side out a couple of times and then Haley Mikel served up a couple of points with help from Mya Divens and Prosser. Prosser went to the line and served up five straight for a 16-4 lead. Down the stretch, Candace Berry hammered in a couple of points for the Marlins as well as Stewart and Vignali. Stewart finished at the line for Destin with three straight and a 25-11 victory.