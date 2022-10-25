Big Head Motorsports runs over Bad Axes in coed softball action

Brandon Blyden connected for five hits to lead Big Head Motorsports in a 20-5 victory over Bad Axes in Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Blyden belted two doubles and three singles for five RBIs.

Big Head jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first two innings. Big Head added three runs in the third inning and four in the fifth for a 14-3 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, Big Head buried the Bad Axes with six runs. Bad Axes answered with two.

Other big hitters for Big Head were Matt Wright with a triple and two singles for four RBIs, Beth Blyden with three singles and an RBI, and Nathan Caban with an inside-the-park home run, double and a single for an RBI.

'Great friend of Destin':Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87

Batter up!:Destin High baseball team will play home games at Morgan Sports Center

Mike Ogden and Jerry Dameron each hit two singles for Bad Axes. Tony Bennett hit one single for an RBI.

Klutch 30, Austin Music Co. 15

Klutch had the game in hand after three innings with a 23-13 lead. Klutch picked up six more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Austin scored two final runs in the fourth.

Brandon Patzig was the top batter for Klutch with two home runs, a double and two singles for seven RBIs. Jordan Brewer smacked an inside-the-park homer and one over the fence, plus two singles for three RBIs. Tiny Lee doubled and hit two singles and Matt Campbell slapped a home run.

Connecting for one hit each for Austin were Brittany Carraturo, Dax Powell and Marlee Tucker.

Fenders Collision 14, New Life 5

Fenders jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first three innings. In the fourth, each team scored one run. In the top of the fifth, Fenders scored three and New Life answered with one. In the sixth, Fenders scored one and New Life brought in two.

Kurt Haynes led Fenders with four singles for three RBIs. Davey Bazylak doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs, and Ashlyn Stanford hit two singles for an RBI.

Matt Raya and Conley Hataway each hit a double and two singles for an RBI for New Life. Andrea Beasley connected for two singles.

Bruner Law Firm 22, Costa Verde 15

Costa Verde jumped on Bruner 13-4 in the first three innings. In the fourth, each team scored one run. In the top of the fifth, Bruner started to close the gap with five runs and held Costa Verde to one run in the bottom.

In the sixth Bruner scored one run and then exploded in the seventh with 11 runs for the win.

Louis Kane led Bruner with a homer, double and a single for four RBIs. Justin Martinez hit two triples and a single for two RBIs, and Jina Martinez hit three singles.

Alexia Burke doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs for Costa. Scott Burke hit two triples and a single for three RBIs, and Bradley Cummins doubled and hit two singles.