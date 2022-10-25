Destin High Sharks lose battle at home to Hilliard Flashes

The Destin High Sharks battled to the end but came up short 40-22 to the visiting Hilliard Flashes in varsity football action Friday night.

With the loss the Sharks move to 1-7 and the Flashes to 7-2.

“We are at that time of the season where it’s tough for us,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green noting the six-game losing streak.

“It’s a battle, but it’s part of the growing pains,” Green said.

The Sharks, in their first season, have lost six straight, but two of those were in overtime.

Destin battled back from a 40-6 deficit Friday night to put two more touchdowns on the board.

“In the second half, they gave us everything they had,” Green said of the Sharks.

More Shark news:Batter up! Destin High baseball team will play home games at Morgan Sports Center

More:Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program

Late in the third quarter, Destin put together a six-play scoring drive. Quarterback Ethan Ramsey completed three passes on the drive to move the Sharks down the field quickly. Sonny Taylor had a catch for a gain of 24 yards, then Avery Zierden had a reception for a gain of 16. Ramsey connected with Gabriel Escalera on a route for a 40-yard TD reception. The Sharks converted on the two-point play for a 40-14 game.

Destin scored one last time late in the fourth quarter after Ison Newcomb blocked a punt and Christian Harnish picked it up and ran it back about 30-plus yards to the 4-yard line. Destin lost ground on its first play but then quarterback Jordan Figueroa connected with Imaran Harris for a 9-yard touchdown. Nicholaus Latson ran in the two-point conversion for a 40-22 game.

For the game, the Sharks used two quarterbacks. Ramsey completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Taylor had the first TD reception in the first quarter on a 36-yard connection. Figueroa completed five of 12 for 61 yards, one TD and one interception.

As for the Hilliard Flashes, they moved the ball successfully on the ground to the tune of 244 yards. Braydon Holley was the workhorse with 16 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Johns rushed nine times for 68 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Lyle Bennett rushed six times for two TDs and 30 yards.

“A loss always hurts, especially at home. But we knew they were a formidable opponent coming in,” Green said.

“The kids were doing what they were supposed to … we’ve just got to continue to improve,” Green said of the staff and team.

“We’ll learn from it,” he added.

Up next for Destin is a 7 p.m. home game Oct. 28 against Aucilla Christian.