Registration open for Destin youth basketball league

Special to The Log

The Destin Community Center will host a youth basketball league for children ages 5 to 16 (age as of Sept. 1, 2022). Registration is currently open online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline and birth certificates are required.

Evaluations and drafts will take place Nov. 7 through Dec. 9. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 14 and games will commence the week of Dec. 15. The fee is $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships are $125 for those interested in supporting the league.

For additional information, call 850-654-5184.