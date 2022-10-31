Register now for 24th annual Pinfish Classic is Nov. 5

Special to The Log

The City of Destin will host its 24th annual Pinfish Classic on Nov. 5 at the weigh-in on the dock behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at 116 Harbor Boulevard. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under.

Space is limited and you must pre-register for the event at the Destin Community Center. Last day to register is Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Time slots are available at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Participants must bring a pole and staff will provide the bait.

Awards will be given for the largest and smallest pinfish in each age group as well as a prize for the most fish caught overall. Winners will be contacted by phone regarding pick-up information.

For more information, call the City of Destin’s Parks & Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.