FFS Operation Outdoor Freedom Family Fun Run and Walk is Nov. 5

Special to The Log

Florida Forest Service is set to host its annual Outdoor Freedom Run.

This event funds FSS efforts in local outdoor activities including hunts, fishing charters, and specialty family trips for Florida’s Wounded Veterans who have a service-connected disability from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs or a Purple Heart recipient.

Supported by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nicole "Nikki" Fried and led by the Florida Forest Service, Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational and rehabilitative opportunities to wounded veterans on state forests, agricultural lands, and private lands throughout Florida at no cost. Since its inception in 2009, Operation Outdoor Freedom has hosted more than 500 events and served approximately 4,100 wounded veterans.

There will be three trail runs to participate in on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Point Washington State Forest. A 3.5, 6, or 11 mile run all on the Eastern Lake Trail system. The run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the 11-mile race.

Registration of the event is available online at https://outdoorfreedomrun.redpodium.com/outdoor-freedom-run. If you would like to make a donation visit Operation Outdoor Freedom Donation - Friends of Florida State Forests and select Chipola Forestry Center under the OOF donation category. All proceeds from this event will go toward Operation Outdoor Freedom in support of our nation’s greatest heroes.