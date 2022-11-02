Destin High School fishing class goes fishing

Special to The Log

More than 40 students from the three Destin High School fishing classes got a chance to go fishing Friday.

Charter boat captains taking the students out were Capt. Harold Staples on the Al-Lin, Capt. Tommy Carter, Blue Runner II; Capt. Jimmy Miles, Discipleship, Capt. Tim Baxter, Hard Charger, Capt. Jason Klosterman, Mighty Fine; Capt. Steve Regan, Relentless; and Capt. Neill Finkel, Shock'n Y'all.

The students pulled in triggerfish, king mackerel, mingo, white snapper, amberine, Spanish mackerel, bonito, a rock hind, sand tilefish and released a shark. The students displayed their fish on the docks for a big group photo.

Afterwards, they went to Brotula's Seafood House and Steamer for a "hook and cook" lunch.