Lower Division: Big Head Motorsports edges out Fenders in tournament play

Nate Caban belted a double and two singles to lead Big Head Motorsports in a 16-15 win over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin's Coed Softball Lower Division Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Big Head took a 10-6 lead in the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Fenders got the advantage with six runs and then picked up two more in the fifth for a 14-10 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Big Head scored six runs to take the lead back. In the top of the sixth, Fenders scored one last run.

Todd Schrag doubled and singled for Big Head and Nicole Sheffield singled.

Max Williams slapped a home run and a double for Fenders. James Buchanan doubled and singled and Megan Hawkins, singled.

Fenders Collision 29, New Life Church 9

Fenders dominated taking a 9-2 lead in the first two innings. Fenders went on to score the 10-run limit per inning in the third and fourth innings.

New Life scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Michelle Corrigan led Fenders with a home run, double and two singles. Rolando "Panama" Walters connected for a triple, double and a single, and Tabitha Taylor hit two singles.

Josh Raya hit two singles for New Life Church. Jake Baker and Anna Salcedo each connected for a single.

The tournament will resume play after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30.