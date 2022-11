The Destin High Sharks boys basketball team edged out Kinston, Alabama 74-72 Friday night before the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The Lady Sharks, however, lost 47-39.

Both games were played at the Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

The Destin High Sharks will be on the road, Dec. 2 for a double-header at Laurel Hill. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.