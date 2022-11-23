Upper Division: Klutch knocks off Bruner Law First in tournament play

Matt Campbell knocked in five runs to lead Klutch in a 14-9 win over Bruner Law Firm in the city of Destin's Coed Softball League Upper Division Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Cambpell connected for two doubles to bring in the five runs.

The first three innings of play were close with Bruner Law holding a slight 9-8 lead at the end.

In the bottom of the fourth, Klutch edged ahead with three runs. They later picked up three more runs in the sixth for the win.

Jordan Brewer hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs for Klutch.

Louis Kane hit four singles for Bruner Law. Michael Haynes cranked out a home run and two singles for an RBI and Tiffany Werner hit two singles.

In other tournament action:

Klutch 20, Bax Axes 1

Klutch dominated from the start taking a 13-0 lead in the first three innings. Klutch scored seven more in the fourth.

Bad Axes scored its only run in the top of the fifth.

Jordan Brewer hit a triple, double and two singles for two RBIs for Klutch. Tiny Lee doubled and singled for an RBI, and Brandon Patzig slapped a home run and two singles for five RBIs. Matt Campbell also cranked out a homer.

Connecting for one hit each for Bad Axes were Mike Ogden, Sami Unterseh and Rich Bradley.

Bruner Law First 14, Costa Verde Beach Service 4

Bruner Law took charge of the game early with an 8-3 lead at the end of four innings. In the top of the fifth, Costa scored one run and then Bruner answered with sixth for the win.

Top batters for Bruner were Rob Lopez with a home run, double and a single; Louis Kane, homer and a triple; and Justin Martinez, doubled and two singles.

Christian Gavitt led Costa with a triple, double and a single. Bradley Cummins and Alexia Burke each hit two singles.

Bad Axes 10, Costa Verde Beach Service 8

Bad Axes jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three innings. In the fifth, Bad Axes scored two and Costa brought in four runs. Costa finished up with two runs scored in the sixth.

Luke Unterseh was tops for Bad Axes with two homers and a triple. Mike Ogden hit two doubles and a single and Myah Kallioinen hit two singles.

Katie Gavitt hit two doubles for Costa. Christian Gavitt and Steve Rivera each hit a double and a single.

The double elimination softball tournament will resume play after the Thanksgiving holidays on Nov. 30.