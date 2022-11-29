Destin High Lady Sharks posts first-ever victory, finish as runners-up in holiday tourney

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The Destin High Sharks girls' basketball team finished strong in the Ellison Ingram Thanksgiving Slam over the holiday week in Destin with a 2-1 mark. 

The Sharks beat North Bay Haven 42-19 for the team's first-ever victory. 

The Destin High Sharks took a photo to remember the night of their first-ever victory. Destin beat North Bay Haven 42-19 in the Thanksgiving Slam.

The Lady Sharks didn’t stop with one win in the tournament, they also beat East Hill Christian 42-21. 

The Destin High Sharks huddle up after posting a win over North Bay Haven in the Thanksgiving Slam.

The Bethlehem Wildcats won the round-robin Thanksgiving Slam with a 3-0 record. 

The Lady Sharks will be on the road, Dec. 2, for a 5:30 p.m. game at Laurel Hill. 