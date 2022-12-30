All Sports Association donates $50,000 to support Okaloosa student-athletes

The Destin Log

Since 1970, the All Sports Association (ASA) has supported and honored the "best of the best" high school, collegiate, amateur, professional, and special olympic athletes and recognized individuals who have fostered youth activities in Northwest Florida. The ASA, made up of dues-paying volunteers, has donated their time and raised money for non-profit organizations emphasizing local youth sports programs. This year, the ASA has made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation to improve school-sanctioned sports activities for high school and middle school athletic programs in Okaloosa County.

“On behalf of the members of the All Sports Association and its many sponsors it is our pleasure to be able to provide funding to help the many sports programs in the Okaloosa County School District. We look forward to continuing this support in the years to come,” said Gary McCoy, All Sports President. In partnership with the ASA, the Public Schools Foundation has been able to secure $15,000 in additional matching funds to support health and fitness among our student athletes.

As a result of these generous donations, each of the district’s middle and high school athletic programs will receive $4,642.86 to use in areas of greatest need as determined by the leadership at each school.

"We are grateful for the continued support of the All Sports Association who continually make a difference and positively impact the lives of our student-athletes, our community, and beyond," Superintendent Marcus Chambers said.