Fore Her to have expanded annual Pink Walk & 5K

The Destin Log

The Pink Walk benefiting Fore Her is back and better than ever. The event which takes place Jan. 28 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will introduce a timed 5k race in addition to the Survivor Stroll and annual Walk.

The community is invited to walk or run with friends and family, wear pink, and have fun while raising funds for breast cancer patients in financial need. Attendees will enjoy an after party with music, a photo booth, prizes and food samples. All registered breast cancer survivors can enjoy the VIP Survivors’ Lounge featuring special treats including hand massages, and more.

“For the first time, this will be an actual 5k along with our annual Survivor Stroll. This will be our opportunity to cheer on these strong women and their supporting communities,” said Jennifer Crawford, Vice President of Fore Her Board of Directors. “I am so excited that the Pink Walk is bigger and better than ever so we can help more breast cancer patients. I have my pink tutu ready to go.”

Registration for the Pink Walk & 5K is now open online at pinkwalk5k.org .

Registration is $60. Fore Her offers a discounted rate of $45 to register for breast cancer survivors and the Survivor Stroll is free to participate for survivors.

Packet pick up will be at The Village of Baytowne Wharf on Jan 27 from 3-5 p.m. and on Jan. 28 starting at 7 a.m. Day of registration will also be available from 7-8 a.m. The 5k will start on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

“To our local community, we need you!,” Crawford said. “We are looking for sponsors, donors, walkers, and runners looking to have fun and raise funds to help breast cancer patients along the Emerald Coast.”

For more information, and available sponsorship opportunities, visit pinkwalk5k.org or email ali@weilhousecreative.com

About Fore Her

Founded by Amy Walsh after her mother and aunt lost their battle with breast cancer, Fore Her was initially conceived as an annual golf benefit to assist local women battling breast cancer with the financial burden of the disease, but as the need grew, the nonprofit expanded to host three annual events to raise funds to continue to support those affected in Northwest Florida. Funds raised are used to provide temporary assistance with bills such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities or helping pay for auto repairs so patients can get to treatments.

Fore Her offers resources, hope, compassion and education for all who are affected by breast cancer. Find additional information about volunteering, available resources, and how you can help, visit www.ForeHer.org.