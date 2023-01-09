Destin Sharks hit running clock on Hoboes

The Destin High Sharks blasted the Laurel Hill Hoboes 81-41 in boys varsity basketball Friday night at the Destin United Methodist Family Life Center

“We played well tonight as a team and that’s the goal every time we come out on the floor. It’s not an individual we need playing well but the whole team we need playing well,” said Destin Coach Blake White.

Every Shark saw playing time and contributed in the victory.

“We’re trying to figure out how to become a team,” White said, noting he told them prior to Friday’s tipoff that everybody was going to get a chance to contribute.

“And they did,” he said.

“Our other goal is to win every quarter and we did,” White said.

“We’ve had issues with that. We’ve gone 1-7 in our last eight games because we haven’t put together all these quarters. I’m trying to teach them to play as a team, win as a team, quarter by quarter and take care of business,” he said.

And the goals were accomplished Friday against Laurel Hill.

In the first quarter, the scoring went back and forth, before Destin pulled away with a shot from Syr Rhodes, followed by a putback shot from Sonny Taylor. Baylen Knox capped off the short run with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Destin led 19-10 at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, White put five new Sharks on the floor and Destin continued to outscore the Hoboes 14-8. Bryson Nixon led the effort with two 3s and a 2-point bucket for eight points.

In the third quarter, Destin buried the Hoboes with Deshawn Ford knocking down 16 of the Sharks 30 points for the quarter.

About midway of the fourth quarter, the Sharks got a running clock on the Hoboes. To start the period, sophomore Destin's Jaedon Sisk sank a pair of back-to-back 3s. The Hoboes scored a couple of free throws, then Sisk nailed his third 3-pointer. Destin outscored the Hoboes 18-6 in the final stanza.

For the game, Destin had four players hit double digits. Ford scored 20 points, Knox and Nixon each scored 13 and Taylor hit for 11.

The Sharks, 6-8, play Paxton at home at 7 p.m., Jan. 13.