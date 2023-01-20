Lady Marlins put Liza Jackson Lions away

After a slow start, the Destin Marlins put the visiting Liza Jackson Lions away 35-23 in girls basketball action Thursday night in Destin.

“They played hard in the second half. They got it together,” Destin Coach Derrick Everett said.

It was defense that gave the Marlins an edge.

“Their intensity on defense … they really stopped it up front, so we didn’t have to worry about the super tall girls in the back,” Everett said.

At the end of the first quarter, Destin led 4-2 but by the half, the Marlins were on top 15-7.

Earlier this yearDestin Marlins top Liza Jackson Lions in two straight games in middle school volleyball

More:Destin Marlins hammer the ball home to put Liza Jackson away in two in volleyball action

In the third quarter, Liza Jackson scored two quick baskets to close to within four points. But Destin came back with Gabbi Diaz knocking down a free throw and then hitting a quick layup for an 18-11 lead. Seconds later, Destin’s Avery Cowles made a steal for a layup. Liza Jackson drew a foul but missed both tries from the line. Cowles made another steal for a layup and hit her third layup in less than two minutes to give the Marlins a 24-11 advantage. Before the buzzer sounded, Chloe Lindsey nailed a long shot and Destin led 26-11.

In the fourth, Lindsey buried a 3-pointer from the left side and then Kaylee McKissack hit a basket underneath. Destin put up two more points for a 33-11 lead.

Liza’s Alex Smith scored two baskets back-to-back and then Destin’s Diaz hit two from the foul line, the last for Destin. Diaz fouled out soon after those last free throws. And in the last two minutes, Liza Jackson scored eight points.

For the game, Diaz led Destin with 10 points, while McKissack scored eight, Lindsey hit for seven and Cowles, six.

“Gabi Diaz played a great game, rebounding and playing tough. She played with a lot of fouls. She was very poised, and she got her team into it,” Everett said.

Smith was the leading scorer for Liza Jackson with 11 points.

Up next for the Destin Marlins is a home game Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.