Destin Marlins fall prey to Lions in middle school boys basketball

Despite a last quarter surge, the Destin Marlins fell 49-33 to the visiting Liza Jackson Lions in boys middle school basketball Thursday night.

“Listen, I can be OK with that. If they fight back like that, I can be OK with that,” Destin Coach Derrick Everett said as he walked off the floor.

“A full game of that is progress … that's the best I’ve seen. They did not give up, they fought,” Everett said.

Midway through the second quarter, Destin trailed 22-4. In the last three minutes of the period, Destin picked up seven points with Cameron Davis knocking down a 3-pointer and then coming back seconds later with a layup. Destin’s Harrison Sanders followed with a bucket, and the Marlins trailed 22-11 at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin continued to struggle and only put up six points to the Lions' 13. Liza Jackson led 35-17.

In the fourth quarter, Destin turned it up a notch and almost doubled their score to that point, putting up 16 points. King Clemons scored for Destin, then Liza Jackson’s Maddox Gentry scored. Gentry led all scorers for the evening with 28 points.

The Marlins made a little run, scoring six consecutive points. In the next couple of minutes, the teams swapped goal for goal with the Lions taking the win 49-33.

Top scorers for Destin were Sanders with 13 points and Davis with eight. Clemons scored five.

The next home game for Destin is 6:30 p.m., Jan. 26 against the Meigs Wildcats.