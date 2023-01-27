Lady Marlins whip Meigs Wildcats in middle school basketball

From start to finish, the Destin Marlins girls basketball team was in charge and sent the Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar home with a 41-13 loss in middle school action Thursday night.

“I’m super proud of them. They passed the ball very well. They played very good defense and played together … very, very proud,” Destin Coach Derrick Everett said as he walked off the court.

“Usually, I’m yelling at halftime to get together, but I didn’t have to do anything this time. They had it the whole game,” Everett said.

Destin jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter. Chloe Lindsey knocked down two 3-pointers and Neilya Stewart picked up the other four points for the Marlins.

In the second period, Destin continued to bury the Wildcats, putting up 14 points and holding them scoreless. Avery Cowles nailed a 3-pointer, while Lindsey, Stewart, Anna Christian and Kaylee McKissack each scored a bucket. The other three points were picked up at the foul line. Destin led 24-3 at the half.

In the third, the Lady Marlins didn’t let up. A couple of minutes into the period they went on an eight-point scoring spree with Gabbi Diaz taking the ball inside for two points, followed by a long shot from Lindsey. Peyton McKissack hit a long shot as well, and then Maya Weber took it inside for a bucket to give the Marlins a 34-10 lead and a running clock on the game.

At the end of the third, Destin was up 36-11.

In the fourth, Meigs scored two more points and Destin four for a 41-13 win.

For the game, Lindsey and Stewart each scored 10 points. Cowles scored six and Peyton McKissack, five.

“Chloe Lindsey shot the ball very, very well and got a whole bunch of steals. So, she created on both sides,” Everett said.

Jaylin Brown led Meigs with 10 points.

Destin will take on the Ruckel Rams at home on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.