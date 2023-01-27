Destin Marlins fall to Meigs Wildcats in middle school boys basketball

The Meigs Wildcats dominated on the floor, handing the Destin Marlins a 54-19 loss on their home court in middle school boys basketball action Thursday night.

Meigs managed to take the ball inside the paint for easy layups as well as nail the 3-pointer from the outside.

When it was all said and done, the Wildcats had three players in double figures. Rahmeir Montgomery led the pack with 16 points. Isaiah Oates-White scored 12 and Dylan Mateen hit three 3s on his way to 11 points.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first with Destin’s Harrison Sanders picking up all four points for Destin.

In the second, Meigs continued to dominate. Montgomery scored six points for the Wildcats, while Destin’s King Clemons nailed a 3-pointer. The Wildcats led 21-7 at the half.

In the third, there was no stopping the Wildcats as Montgomery hit a pair of layups and Oates-White made three baskets and three from the free-throw line. Destin’s Sanders scored his team's only two baskets for the period. Destin, trailing 36-11, started a running clock on the game.

The fourth quarter turned into a 3-point shooting match. Meigs made five 3 and Destin’s Sanders and Stephen Riggs each knocked down a 3-pointer.

For the game, Meigs made a total of seven 3-pointers.

Up next for the Destin Marlins is a Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. game at home against the Ruckel Rams.