Destin takes lead early, beats Ruckel 35-27 in boys middle school basketball

The Destin Marlins took the lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again as they put the Ruckel Rams away 35-27 in middle school boys basketball Thursday night in Destin.

“I’m so proud of these boys. That’s how you end a season. I loved it,” Destin Coach Derrick Everett said.

“We’re about to go celebrate … like real crazy right now,” Everett said as he headed off the court and to the locker room.

More:Destin Marlins fall prey to Lions in middle school boys basketball

The Destin Marlins finished the season 3-11.

The difference in the game Thursday night was on the boards as Destin’s Joseph Orsua and Finn Walker pulled down rebound after rebound.

“The two eighth-graders that are done, they did amazing,” Everett said.

“They shut down everything. The rebounding was amazing the whole game,” he said.

In the first quarter, Ruckel took a 5-2 lead but then Destin edged ahead with Camren Davis making a free throw and King Clemons nailing his first of three 3-pointers. Ruckel came back with a basket and then Destin took the lead for good on a layup from Davis. Destin led 8-7 at the buzzer.

The Marlins shut Ruckel down in the second quarter, outscoring them 8-2. Destin’s Harrison Sanders drew three fouls and made four out of five tries from the line. Logan Smith made a layup for Destin before Ruckel scored its only two points of the period. Destin’s Davis let one fly at the buzzer for a bucket and a 16-9 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin didn’t let up. Clemons came out early with a 3-pointer and Sanders made his way in for two points. Ruckel scored and then Clemons swished another 3-pointer and followed with a layup seconds later for a 26-11 lead. In the last two minutes, Ruckel scored seven and Destin two. Destin led 28-18.

In the final stanza, Destin scored seven and Ruckel eight. Sanders put up four, while Smith scored three for the Marlins.

For the game, Sanders led Destin with 12 points and Clemons had 11. Scoring five each were Davis and Smith.