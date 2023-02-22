Destin High boys lacrosse takes early lead but falls to Gulf Breeze 13-10

After taking an early lead, the Destin High School Sharks lost 13-10 to the visiting Gulf Breeze Dolphins in varsity lacrosse action Tuesday night at the Destin Middle School field.

“This is a big growth for them, a big step … a milestone for them,” Destin Coach Andrew Bittman said.

This is the first year for lacrosse at the second-year high school.

“I think they have it. If we keep working and working, they’ll be a good team at the end of the day,” Bittman said.

As for their performance against Gulf Breeze, “They were playing A-plus lacrosse today in my opinion,” Bittman said.

Destin took an early 5-3 lead over Gulf Breeze in the second quarter. Brick Larabee scored two goals and Paxton Haywood three.

With five minutes left in the second quarter, Destin’s Jameson Gherdovich took one in for a 6-3 advantage.

Gulf Breeze came back with two back-to-back goals to close the gap to 6-5. Then with 15 seconds left in the first half, Wesely Morrill of Gulf Breeze scored to even the game at 6-6 at the buzzer.

In the third quarter, Gulf Breeze scored on goals from Hayden Berg and Evan LaFon to go up 8-6.

With 5:50 to go in the third, Destin’s Parker Kirk shot one up the middle for the score and an 8-7 game.

Gulf Breeze finished off the third with another score by LaFon.

About five minutes into the fourth, Ethan Rudick scored for the Dolphins to give them a 10-7 lead.

But not giving up, Destin’s Haywood made a long shot from the left side for the score. Gulf Breeze answered in less than a minute to keep that 3-point lead.

Destin’s Haywood went the distance and put one in the net for an 11-9 game.

With 4 minutes to play, Gulf Breeze scored on a shot from LaFon then slowed the game down, passing the ball around.

With less than a minute to go, Gulf Breeze scored one last time. But Destin answered with a shot from Braydon Kirk when he caught the goalie out of the net.

Destin lost 13-10. Next home game for the Sharks is March 17 against the Navarre Raiders.