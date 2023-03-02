13th Annual Pompano Tournament and anniversary party set at Stinky's Fish Camp

The Destin Log

Stinky’s Fish Camp will host the 13th Annual Pompano Tournament kickoff party and their 16th Anniversary celebration on April 1 at Stinky’s Bait Shack.

The fishing tournament will run from April 2-30. The Stinky’s Pompano Tournament is the longest running fishing tournament in Walton County. The tournament registers over 150 participants, ranging from recreational fishermen to professionals, locals and visitors alike.

The tournament spans over the course of four weeks, allowing visitors to register even if they only catch one pompano while visiting the beaches of South Walton.

“Our Pompano Tournament makes for an easy competition to participate in because of the access. This is a surf fishing tournament at its finest, and thankfully we have an amazing surf fishing setting. Almost anyone can participate; you only need to catch one fish to win,” said Chef Jim Richard, tournament originator and Stinky’s owner.

The purse for the annual tournament has grown exponentially over the years. In 2022, the anglers were awarded over $5,000 in cash and prizes. All participants are invited to register online at www.stinkysbaitshop.com starting March 3.

The tournament kickoff party also serves as an anniversary party for Stinky’s Fish Camp. This year, Stinky’s celebrates 16 years of serving 30A. The annual event is always a fun party for all who love Stinky’s. The outdoor event features live music by Dread Clampitt, a crawfish boil, pig roast for picking, and a delicious over-sized birthday cake to share with friends and family of Stinky’s.