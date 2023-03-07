Destin boys and girls tennis teams win big against Freeport

The Destin High Sharks blasted the visiting Freeport Bulldogs in tennis action Monday afternoon at the Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.

The girls dominated with a 7-0 victory, while the boys won 6-1.

“We had our players working on consistency and ball placement today,” Destin Coach Holley Guarachi said.

And it paid off.

Destin’s top five girls, Ashley Calugero, Teagan Seton, Isabella Grzbieluch, Megan Fajardo and Caroline Campbell all posted 8-0 victories in singles play.

In doubles, Reagan Reiker and Caitlin Smith teamed up for an 8-0 victory over Emma Johnson and Nicole Gross. Destin’s Addie Harrison and Maren Fajardo beat Niemh Barthel and Maggie Munn 8-3.

In boys singles, Destin No. 1 seed Charlie Frankfurt won 8-0 over Landon Haley. No. 2 Andy Jackson beat Addie Dunn 8-1. Destin’s No. 3, Eisley Ingram beat Gage Runion 8-0 and Gates Chipser beat Nathan Alexander 8-0. Destin’s No. 5 Vlad Stasenka beat Kaleb Duke 8-1.

In doubles, Destin’s Pierre Laudumiey and Ryan Hebert beat Haley and Dunn 8-5. The Sharks' Dustin Gates and Cason Laroque lost 9-8 to Runion and Alexander.