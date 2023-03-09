Destin Sharks boys and girls tennis teams sweep Vernon Yellowjackets

It was total domination by the Destin High Sharks as they swept the Vernon Yellowjackets in varsity boys and girls tennis 7-0, 7-0 at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort on Tuesday.

“We played very well against a young Vernon High School team. Everyone contributed today,” Destin Coach Holley Guarachi said.

Destin’s top three girls, Ashley Calogero, Teagan Seton and Isabella Grzbieluch each won their singles matches, 8-0. Megan Fajardo and Caroline Campbell each won by default.

In doubles, Destin’s Megan Fajardo and Campbell teamed up to beat Vernon’s Caitlin Allen and Trinity Cooke 8-1. In the second round of doubles, Destin won again by default.

In boys action, Destin's top five, Charlie Frankfurt, Andy Jackson, Eisley Ingram, Gates Chipser and Vlad Stasenka, swept Vernon with 8-0 victories.

In doubles play, Destin’s Pierre Laudumiey and Ryan Hebert won 8-0 over Ashton Mitchell and Sebastian Phillips. Dustin Gates and Cason Laroque won 8-0 over Vernon’s Drake Boswell and Cole Wells.

The next home game for Destin is a 3 p.m. game March 15 against Choctawhatchee. Home games are played at the Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.