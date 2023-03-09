Paddle at the Park set for May 6 is on Okaloosa Island

The Destin Log

The 11th Annual Paddle at the Park sponsored by HCA Florida Destin Emergency is moving its location and date. This standup paddle board race will take place in the Gulf of Mexico behind The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on May 6. It features 1- and 3-mile recreational races, a 6-mile elite race and a kids' fun out-and-back paddle.

The weekend begins on May 5, with a Racer Welcome Party at Al’s Beach Club at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. It continues on Saturday morning with the races, which have staggered start times, beginning at 9 a.m. Racers and spectators alike will enjoy the festive atmosphere with displays and booths set up along the beach. The event will conclude with awards.

Registration is now open at https://paddleguru.com/races/11thAnnualPaddleatthePark. Find all race details at PaddleAtThePark.com or follow Facebook.com/PaddleAtThePark.