Destin Marlins middle school tennis teams win their first matchups on new courts

The Destin Marlins tennis teams broke in their new courts in winning fashion with 6-1 and 5-2 victories over St. Mary’s of Fort Walton Beach in middle school action March 9.

“The teams executed the shots they have been practicing and took home the win,” Destin assistant coach Allison Frankfurt said.

In their season opener, the Marlin boys won 6-1. Destin’s No. 1 seed Josh Gross won 6-0. Will Horin, in the No. 2 spot, won 6-1. Brady Fajardo, Henry Frankfurt and William Cowles all won 6-0 for the Marlins.

In doubles, Luke Christen and Kellan Evans teamed up for a 6-4 Destin victory. Dominik Derose and Caleb Kimbrell lost their match 4-6.

As for the girls, they won 5-2. Kinley Driver, playing in the No. 1 spot, won 6-1. Destin’s No. 2 Aspen Baker posted a 6-4 victory and No. 3 seed Emily Calogero won 6-2. Luci Frankfurt and Paige Norris, rounding out the top five, both won their matches, 6-0.

In doubles, Destin’s Ava Botros and Natalia Grezebieluch lost a close one 4-6, while Peyton McClusky and Caroline McClusky lost 0-6.

The Destin Marlins will host the Bruner Spartans of Fort Walton Beach on March 16 at 4 p.m.