Destin Sharks softball team records first shutout with 15-0 win over Pensacola Tigers

The Destin High Sharks made history Thursday night as the softball team posted its first shutout, 15-0 over the Pensacola High Tigers, in the school’s second year of existence.

“(Pitcher) Sydney Davis did a good job for us,” Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro said.

Ava Towery was scheduled to pitch, but when catcher Olivia “Yaya” McClain got sick right before the game, the Sharks had to make some adjustments.

“Sydney didn't get much of a chance to warm up as she wanted to,” DeGennaro said.

However, Davis got the job done, striking out five, walking three, hitting one batter and giving up only one hit in three innings of play.

Another Shark victory:Destin boys and girls tennis teams win big against Freeport

More:Destin Sharks knock off Rutherford Rams

And with McClain out, DeGennaro said it “changed the chemistry. … She’s the spirit of the team. But it was cool to see the other girls pick up the slack and the spirit going.”

Destin jumped out to a 14-0 start in the first inning, taking advantage of walks and stolen bases. Anna Carroll singled for an RBI and Davis singled to center field for an RBI. Late in the inning, Maddie Barr slapped an inside-the-park homer for two RBIs.

With one out in the top of the second, Pensacola High loaded the bases on an error, single and a walk. The Sharks managed to get out of the inning unharmed with Towery fielding a grounder and making the throw to the plate for an out. Davis collected the next out with a strike out.

In the bottom of the second, Destin scored one last run with Arianna Baker walking and then stealing around for the score.

In the top of the third, Destin sat the Tigers down quickly on three groundouts for a run-ruling on the game.

With the win, the Sharks moved to 2-7 on the season.

“This team has a lot of spirit … it’s great to see how they are gelling,” DeGennaro said.