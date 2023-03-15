Destin Marlins take down Pirates

The Destin Marlins posted another victory on the tennis courts Monday afternoon for a clean slate of 2-0 on the season. The Destin boys won 7-0, while the girls posted a 6-1 victory in middle school action.

“It was a great match with Pryor, as always. All the kids were so polite and showed great character and sportsmanship on the court,” said Destin Coach Brett Chipser.

Destin’s No. 1 seed Josh Gross finished with a 6-0 victory, while No. 2 seed Will Horin battled to win 6-4. Playing in the No. 3 spot was Brady Fajardo, who won 6-1. Henry Frankfurt, as the No. 4 seed, posted a 6-1 victory as well. William Cowles, at No. 5, pulled off a 7-5 win.

In doubles, Gross and Fajardo teamed up for a 6-0 Destin win, as did Horin and Cowles.

In girls' action, the Pryor Pirates were missing their top five girls due to conflicting schedules, so both teams agreed to play with their second five. Destin continued its winning ways, posting four out of five victories in singles play.

Destin’s Ava Botros, Victoria Escamilla and Natalia Grezebieluch all won 6-0, while Caroline McClusky won 6-1. Peyton McClusky lost 1-6.

In doubles, Paige Norris and Caroline McClusky won 6-1 for the Marlins, while Botros and Grezebieluch teamed up for a 6-1 victory, as well.

After spring break, the Marlins will host Davidson of Crestview at 3:30 p.m. on March 28.