Destin High boys and girls tennis teams Choctawhatchee
The Destin High Sharks clinched another victory on the tennis courts Wednesday afternoon, taking down the visiting Choctawhatchee Indians. The Destin girls won 5-2, while the boys won 4-3.
“Both teams dug deep to pull out these wins today,” Destin Coach Holley Guarachi said.
With the win, the Destin girls remain undefeated at 6-0, whole the boys are 5-1.
In the girls contests, Destin’s No. 1 Ashley Calogero pulled off an 8-5 win over Choctaw’s Jillian Schweikert.
At one point in the match, Calogero said she just sat down and started telling herself, “Just be consistent. It doesn’t matter about power; you just have to hit one more than the opponent.”
She went back out, and the end result was 8-5, Calogero’s fourth victory of the season.
Playing in the No. 2 spot for Destin, Isabella Grzbieluch edged Choctaw’s Ella Shelton 8-5. Destin's Teagan Seton beat Leah Bage 8-3 at No. 3.
Destin’s No. 4 Caroline Campbell won 9-8 over Choctaw’s Tina Hendricks, and Destin’s Megan Fajardo won 9-8 over Jillian Clancy at No. 5.
Destin lost both of its doubles matches 8-3
In boys singles, Destin’s No. 1 Charlie Frankfurt lost 8-0 to Choctaw’s Aiden Waddy. Destin's No. 2 Andy Jackson lost 8-3 to Jacob Williams.
Playing at No. 3, Destin's Gates Chipser won 8-0 over Eli London. Vlad Stasenka beat Eric Radomski 8-3 at No. 4, and Eisley Ingram beat Carter Ellis 8-1 at No. 5 for another Shark victory.
In doubles, Frankfurt and Ingram lost to Waddy and Williams 8-3. Pulling off an 8-4 Destin win was Pierre Laudumney and Stasenka over London and Radomski.