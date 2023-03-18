Destin Marlins dominate Bruner Spartans in boys and girls middle school tennis

The Destin Marlins dominated the courts Thursday afternoon, beating the Bruner Spartans in middle school tennis action. The Destin girls won 7-0, while the boys won 6-1.

“I loved the spirit of this team today. They were enthusiastic about cheering on their team and getting the job done,” Destin assistant coach Allison Frankfurt said.

With the win, the Marlins moved to 3-0 on the season.

In girls singles action, the Marlins dominated, with spots one through five capturing 6-0 victories. Filling those top five spots for Destin are Kinley Driver, Aspen Baker, Emily Calogero, Luci Frankfurt and Paige Norris.

The Marlins took care of business in doubles, as well. Baker and Frankfurt combined for a 6-0 victory, and Ava Botros and Calogero beat their opponents 6-0.

As for the boys, Destin’s No. 1 Josh Gross beat Colin Fikes of Bruner 6-2. Destin’s No. 2 Will Horin, No. 3 Brady Fajardo and No. 5 William Cowles each won 6-0. Henry Frankfurt in the No. 4 spot won 6-1.

In doubles, Destin’s Cowles and Fajardo teamed up for a 6-0 victory. Kellan Evans and Luke Christen lost a close one 4-6.

After spring break, the Marlins will take on Davidson of Crestview at 3:30 p.m. on March 28.