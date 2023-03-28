Destin baseball takes early big lead against Bay, then nearly loses it, winning 7-6

Playing on their home turf, the Destin High Sharks beat the visiting Bay High Tornadoes of Panama City 7-6 in baseball Monday evening.

This was the Sharks' first home game. Last year, in their first season, all their games were on the road because they had no home field. However, the school has entered into an agreement with the city of Destin to use the field behind the Destin Elementary School. And for now, that’s the home of the Sharks.

“We swung it well today, and that’s what you need to do to win,” Destin Coach Juan Bonita said.

The Sharks connected for 10 hits in the win, with Ethan Ramsey and Palmer Robbins leading the effort with two hits each. Adrien Dejesus and Vance Kirby each had a double, while Carston Phillips, Price Bowen, Patrick Vaccaro and Caleb Wright each hit a single.

“The pitching was there for about half the game … but it’s baseball. Some guys show up and don’t,” Bonita said.

“But everybody battled today, and we swung it well. You’ve got to swing it to win it, and that’s what they are doing,” he said.

Destin put the ball in play in the second inning and brought in three runs. Bowen led with a single and Dejesus was hit by a pitch. Phillips put down a bunt sacrifice to move the runners around. Up next, Vaccaro singled to right to score Bowen. Dejesus stole home and Ramsey singled to right to score Vaccaro. Destin led 3-0.

In the top of the third, Bay’s Patrick Agro singled but was put out at second. Centerfielder Ramsey made a catch on the next Bay batter, then Wright struck out the next.

In the bottom half, Destin picked up three more runs on three hits. Robbins singled to left and Bowen walked. Dejesus ripped a double to left center to score Robbins. Phillips followed with a hit and Bowen scored. Vaccaro took one deep to left to sacrifice in Dejesus for a 6-0 game.

The Destin defense sat Bay down quickly in the top of the fourth. Vaccaro had a catch in right, Robbins made a throw from his knees to first for an out and Phillips made a catch in left for a no-score inning for the Tornadoes.

Destin picked up one last run in the bottom of the fourth. Kirby doubled to right and scored on a single from Ramsey.

In the top of the top of the sixth, the Destin pitchers struggled and the Tornadoes got back in the game, scoring five runs on five walks, one hit batter and one hit from Adris Pender, who singled to centerfield for two RBIs.

Destin’s Wright got a single in the bottom half, but got picked off. The next two Sharks went down on a strike out and a groundout.

In the top of the seventh, Bay scored one last run on a solo homer from Kyle Wilson. Destin won 7-6.

“The energy was amazing, the fans were amazing,” Bonita said of the first home game.

“I can’t thank them enough for coming out and supporting us. It’s a great community. I look forward to so many more games out here,” Bonita added.

With the win, the Sharks move to 2-8 on the season.

Destin will host the South Walton Seahawks on April 11 at 6 p.m.