Destin falls 21-13 to West Florida in boys lacrosse

After taking an early lead, the Destin Sharks lost 21-13 to the visiting West Florida High Jaguars of Pensacola in boys lacrosse Wednesday evening.

“The guys gave their all against West Florida and played the best they could under the circumstances,” Destin Coach Andrew Bittmann said.

“We still have things to work on, but we are becoming a family and building a brotherhood that loves the game. That’s the most important at the end of the day,” Bittmann said.

With less than 5 minutes to play in the first quarter, Destin's Braydon Kirk scored to tie it up at 2-2. Kirk scored again less than 30 seconds later, and two minutes after that, Jameson Gherdovich scored, followed by another Destin score by Paxton Haywood from 15-yards out with less than a minute left in the quarter. Destin led 5-2.

The Jaguars came back with a goal, but not to be outdone, Kirk found the back of the net once more before the buzzer. Destin led 6-3 at the end of the quarter.

In the second, the game got more physical, but the Sharks held their ground with Brick Larabee scoring. West Florida answered with a goal from Colton Keglovic. Larabee came right back for the Sharks with a goal. West Florida closed the gap with goals from Tanner Helton and Duke Smith. Each team scored one more time before the half with Haywood getting the goal for Destin. The Sharks led 9-8 at the half as the rain started to fall.

In the third, West Florida came out and took the lead with four straight goals. Destin’s Haywood scored, then West Florida added three more for a 16-10 game at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, West Florida put another in the goal. Destin answered with Larabee and Haywood scoring back-to-back goals. The Jaguars made three consecutive goals for a 19-12 advantage. Destin scored one last time on a shot from Haywood. West Florida finished with two more goals and a 21-13 victory.

The next home game for the 2-6 Sharks is 6 p.m. April 5 against Niceville. Sharks home games are played at Destin Middle School.