Destin Sharks fall to Rogers from Alabama in baseball doubleheader

The Destin High Sharks baseball team lost 5-2 and 9-7 to the visiting Rogers Pirates of Florence, Alabama, in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The teams played two five-inning games.

“I’m tremendously proud of the men. They never stopped battling even being down early,” Destin Coach Juan Bonilla said.

“Pitching was outstanding, having both pitchers go deep in the games allowing for others to be saved for this long week we’ve had,” Bonilla said.

Ethan Ramsey, a junior lefty, pitched the first game, with Adrien Dejesus coming in as relief for the last two batters. Patrick Vaccaro, a left-handed junior, threw the second game for the Sharks.

“They swung the bat well but came up just a little short in the end. But seeing the heart that was displayed, the way they came together and battled for each other is a win in my book any day,” Bonilla said.

In the first game, Destin got on the books first with a run in the bottom of the second. Carston Phillips walked, stole second and scored on a shot from Landon Ulrich.

In the top of the third, Rogers scored two to take the lead. Jackson Green walked and moved around on a single by Darby Clemmons. The Pirates connected for another hit to load the bases. Brock Killen singled to right to bring in two runs and a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom half, Destin connected for a pair of hits, a single from Palmer Robbins and a double from Ullrich but were left stranded.

In the fifth, Rogers scored three on one hit and four walks to go up 5-1.

Destin scored one last run in the bottom half on a walk and a single from Robbins.

In game two, Destin took an early 1-0 lead but then fell behind 4-1.

Destin never got back on top and finished up 9-7.

“A lot of the mistakes that have hurt us earlier in the year have substantially minimized, and to win at this game you have to make fewer and fewer mistakes even though you know they are coming,” Bonilla said.

“Eventually everything will come together and it will be a beautiful site to see on dirt,” he added.

Next home game for the Sharks is a 6 p.m. April 11 against the South Walton Seahawks.