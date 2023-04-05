Destin High Sharks boys and girls tennis teams win against Walton Braves

The Destin High Sharks boys and girls tennis teams beat the visiting Walton County Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.

The Lady Sharks made a clean sweep 7-0, while the boys won 5-2.

“It was our singles matches that won it for us,” Destin Coach Holley Guarachi said.

The Destin boys won every singles match, but lost both doubles matches.

Destin’s No. 1 seed Charlie Frankfurt won 8-3 over Maston Joyner. Andy Jackson, playing in the No. 2 position, beat Camden Zodrow, 8-2. Destin’s No. 3 player, Gates Chipser, beat Cayden Zodrow 8-1 and Vlad Stasenka beat Kyle Gillis 8-0. Eisley Ingram won by default.

In doubles, Ingram and Pierre Laudumiey lost to Joyner and Camdren Zodrow 8-6. Destin’s Ryan Hebert and Cason Laroque lost 8-5 to Walton’s Cayden Zodrow and Gillis.

In girls play, the Lady Sharks remain undefeated with a 7-0 sweep of the Braves.

Destin’s No. 1, Ashley Carogero, beat Anna Thomas 8-0. Isabella Grzbieluch, No. 2 seed, beat Rilee Justice 8-1. Destin’s next three, Teagan Seton, Caroline Campbell and Megan Fajardo all won their matches 8-0.

In doubles play, Destin’s Reagan Reiker and Caitlin Smith teamed up for an 8-3 victory. And Addi Harrison and Maren Fajardo won 8-3 for the Sharks.