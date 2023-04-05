Destin Marlins boys and girls sweep Liza Jackson in middle school tennis

The Destin Marlins boys and girls tennis teams swept the Liza Jackson Lions in middle school tennis action earlier this week at Destin Middle School.

The Lady Marlins won 6-1, while the boys pulled off a 5-2 victory.

“All of the players had such heart and passion in their games,” Destin Coach Brett Chipser said.

“The effort and hard work they have each put in at practice is showing in their performance in matches,” he said.

In girls play, Destin’s No. 1 seed Kinley Driver won 6-4 and No. 2 Aspen Baker also posted a 6-4 victory. Playing in the No. 3 spot, Emily Calogero won 6-1. The last two Destin girls, Luci Frankfurt and Paige Norris each walked off with a 6-0 victory.

In doubles, Natalia Grezebieluch and Ava Botros teamed up for a 6-1 Destin win. Caroline McClusky and Peyton McClusky lost 6-2.

In boys play, Josh Gross, in the No. 1 spot for Destin, won 6-2. Will Horin posted a 6-0 win for the Marlins and Brady Fajardo won 6-4. Henry Frankfurt, in the No. 4 spot, lost 6-1 and William Cowles lost 7-5.

The Marlins won both their doubles matches. Gross and Fajardo teamed up for a 6-3 win, and Horin and Cowles battled for a 7-4 win.