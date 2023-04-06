Destin Sharks wrap up with a win on the courts

In their final match of the season, the Destin High Sharks beat the visiting Crestview Bulldogs in tennis Wednesday afternoon at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort.

The Destin girls won 5-2, while the boys held on for a 4-3 victory.

“I’m so proud of them all,” said Destin Coach Holley Guarachi.

The Lady Sharks finished the season undefeated, 10-0, while the boys ended at 8-2. Guarachi made note that the boys beat the two teams they lost to earlier in the season, on the second round.

Against Crestview, Destin’s No. 1 Ashley Carogero lost 4-8 to Kaya Wolfgramm. Isabella Grzbieluch, in the No. 2 spot, lost 4-8 to Ashlee Hammonds.

Destin’s No. 3 player, Teagan Seton, posted an 8-3 victory over Sara Wilson of Crestview. Caroline Campbell, No. 4 seed, beat Isabella Marsheller, 8-4, and Megan Fajardo blanked Sherlyn Garcia 8-0.

The Destin girls won both rounds of doubles. Caitlin Reiker and Seton teamed up for an 8-6 victory. Addi Harrison and Reagan Reiker went the distance and then some for a 9-7 win.

In boys' action, the top two Sharks came up short. Charlie Frankfurt, in the No. 1 spot, lost 2-8 to Tristan Cooley of Crestview, and Andy Jackson, Destin’s No. 2, lost 2-8 to Ethan McNeil.

Destin’s bottom three walked off with wins. Gates Chipser, in at No. 3, beat Ryder Sears, 8-3; Vlad Stasenka, No. 4, beat Caleb Wayer, 8-4; and Eisley Ingram, No. 5, beat Aiden Coon, 8-2.

In doubles, Destin’s Frankfurt and Chipser lost 3-8. Stasenka and Jackson pulled off an 8-4 win for the Sharks.