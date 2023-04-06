SPORTS

Destin Sharks wrap up with a win on the courts

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

In their final match of the season, the Destin High Sharks beat the visiting Crestview Bulldogs in tennis Wednesday afternoon at Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort. 

The Destin High Shark girls tennis team finished undefeated 10-0.

The Destin girls won 5-2, while the boys held on for a 4-3 victory. 

“I’m so proud of them all,” said Destin Coach Holley Guarachi. 

Destin's Caroline Campbell rallies to put the ball back over the net. Campbell won her singles match 8-4.

The Lady Sharks finished the season undefeated, 10-0, while the boys ended at 8-2. Guarachi made note that the boys beat the two teams they lost to earlier in the season, on the second round. 

Against Crestview, Destin’s No. 1 Ashley Carogero lost 4-8 to Kaya Wolfgramm. Isabella Grzbieluch, in the No. 2 spot, lost 4-8 to Ashlee Hammonds.  

Destin's No. 5 seed, Megan Fajardo connects with the ball against Crestview. Fajardo won her singles match 8-0.

Destin’s No. 3 player, Teagan Seton, posted an 8-3 victory over Sara Wilson of Crestview. Caroline Campbell, No. 4 seed, beat Isabella Marsheller, 8-4, and Megan Fajardo blanked Sherlyn Garcia 8-0. 

The Destin girls won both rounds of doubles. Caitlin Reiker and Seton teamed up for an 8-6 victory. Addi Harrison and Reagan Reiker went the distance and then some for a 9-7 win. 

Eisley Ingram, playing in the No. 5 spot for Destin, won his singles match 8-2 over Crestview's, Aiden Coon.

In boys' action, the top two Sharks came up short. Charlie Frankfurt, in the No. 1 spot, lost 2-8 to Tristan Cooley of Crestview, and Andy Jackson, Destin’s No. 2, lost 2-8 to Ethan McNeil. 

Destin's No. 2 seed Andy Jackson keeps an eye on the ball. Jackson lost his singles match 2-8.

Destin’s bottom three walked off with wins. Gates Chipser, in at No. 3, beat Ryder Sears, 8-3; Vlad Stasenka, No. 4, beat Caleb Wayer, 8-4; and Eisley Ingram, No. 5, beat Aiden Coon, 8-2. 

Destin's Gates Chipser, left, and Charlie Frankfurt team up for a doubles match for the Sharks.

In doubles, Destin’s Frankfurt and Chipser lost 3-8. Stasenka and Jackson pulled off an 8-4 win for the Sharks. 