Destin Sharks softball team rallies for last-inning victory over Laurel Hill

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Destin Sharks scored two runs off the bat of Vianni Silvestre to pull off a 4-3 softball victory over the visiting Laurel Hill Hoboes.

The key to the Sharks' win? “Clutch hitting,” Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro said.

The Sharks had two runners on base and two outs when Silvestre stepped into the batter's box. She then smacked a double to right center to score Anna Carroll and Olivia “Ya Ya” McClain for the win.

“I’m very proud of this group,” DeGennaro said.

“They genuinely care about each other, and I think they are starting to make that step now where we are winning the close ones,” he said.

Thursday’s win over the Hoboes was the second victory in two days.

On Wednesday, the Sharks beat Presentation of Kentucky 13-1.

“This was the first back-to-back victory in the school's softball history,” DeGennaro said.

Destin High freshman Shay Kitchens went 3-for-3 against the Kentucky team.

“She's just been phenomenal all season,” DeGennaro said.

On Thursday against Laurel Hill, Kitchens connected for one of the Sharks' seven hits.

Silvestre and Holly Schmidt each hit a double and a single, while Carroll and Ava Towery each hit singles.

With the win over the Hoboes, the Sharks move to 4-12 on the season.

The Sharks got in the books first with Towery hitting a single and scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the first.

Laurel Hill evened the score in the top of the second. Kaelin Martin walked and scored on a hit from Kailey Tayler.

In the top of the fourth, Laurel Hill took the lead with two runs on a pair of hits and a couple of errors. Martin and Nevaeh Langford had the hits for the Hoboes.

In the bottom of the fifth, Destin got one run back. Schmidt doubled down the left field line and scored on a single up the middle by Carroll.

Destin sat Laurel Hill down quickly in the top of the sixth on three ground outs.

Destin managed to load the bases in the bottom half but couldn’t get a runner home.

In the top of the seventh with two outs, the Hoboes loaded the bases with Hannah Twitty hitting a double followed by a single from Martin and a walk to Ava Steele. The next batter popped up to second baseman Kitchens for no runs scored.

In the bottom half, Destin’s Carroll and McClain both drew walks and then scored on the double from Silvestre for the 4-3 walk-off victory.

Destin pitcher Sydney Davis went the distance, striking out two, walking five and giving up six hits.

“Our seniors are picking up the load, and the freshman are anchoring it up,” DeGennaro said.

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game on April 12 against South Walton.