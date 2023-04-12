Destin Sharks baseball team can't contain South Walton Sharks in 14-0 loss

The Destin Sharks couldn't contain the South Walton Seahawks bats on Tuesday night, giving up 16 hits and falling 14-0 at the Destin Sports Complex.

Despite managing just one hit, a single by freshman catcher Landon Ulrich in the first inning, Destin was able to keep the game somewhat close, trailing 3-0 through five innings. But the Seahawks' bats took off in the final two innings, when they scored 11 runs.

Of the Seahawks' 16 hits, Ronan Fowler led the way with four. Bryce Wallace and Braxton Varnes each had three hits and Avery Shelton two.

The Seahawks used three pitchers. Daniel Matacchiero struck out five, Hunter Barber struck out two and Blake Farkas four. Destin used four pitchers: Caleb Wright, Ethan Ramsey, Patrick Vaccaro and Price Bowen.

In the first inning, South Walton scored one run on four hits.

Destin got its only hit of the game in the bottom half with Ulrich ripping a single up the middle, but to no avail.

In the top of the second, South Walton picked up another run. Avery Shelton walked and scored on a single up the middle by Fowler for a 2-0 game.

Destin went down on a groundout, pop up and a strike out.

The next two innings were scoreless for both teams.

In the top of the fifth, South Walton scored one more run. Varnes singled to left field and scored for a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Seahawks widened the gap with four runs on a couple of hits and throwing errors by the Sharks. Bryce Wallace singled to right field and Fowler walked. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Wallace. The Sharks intentionally walked Coleman Borthwick. The next batter up, Hudson Mandel belted a triple to right field for two RBIs. Mandel later scored on a wild pitch for a 7-0 game.

In the seventh, South Walton doubled their score with seven runs on four hits. Wallace got up twice in the inning for two hits. Fowler singled and Varnes ripped a double for two RBIs. The Seahawks led 14-0.

Destin got a couple of runners on base in the bottom half on walks but couldn’t score.