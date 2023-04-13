Destin Marlins boys and girls beat Davidson Panthers in middle school tennis
The Destin Marlins beat the visiting Davidson Panthers of Crestview in middle school tennis action on Tuesday.
The Marlins' girls team won 7-0, while the boys won 6-1.
“The players are seeing that the hard work they are putting in at practice is paying off in match play,” Destin Coach Brett Chipser said.
In girls play, Destin’s No. 1 seed Kinley Driver won 6-0. Aspen Baker, the No. 2 seed, won 6-1. Playing in the No. 3 spot, Emily Calogero won 6-1. Luci Frankfurt won 6-4, and Paige Norris rounded out the top five for Destin with a 6-1 victory.
In doubles play, Destin’s Ava Botros and Caroline McClusky combined for a 6-3 victory. Peyton McClusky and Natalia Grezebieluch pulled out a 7-5 victory.
In boys action, Josh Gross, playing in the No. 1 spot, won his match 6-1. Will Horin, No. 2, and Brady Fajardo, No. 3 player, each won their matches 6-0. Henry Frankfurt won 6-2 in the No. 4 spot. And No. 5 William Cowles lost 2-6.
The Destin boys won both doubles matches. Kellan Evans and Dominik Derose teamed up for a 6-2 win and Caleb Kimbrell and Luke Christen won 6-0.