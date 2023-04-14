Destin Sharks lose a close one to South Walton in softball

Despite a late rally by the Destin High Sharks, they still lost 10-9 to the visiting South Walton Seahawks in girls varsity softball action Wednesday night at Morgans Sports Complex in Destin.

“Anytime that we go seven innings, I can tell we competed,” Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro said.

The last time the two teams met was on March 14; Destin lost 14-0 in four-and-a-half innings.

As for this week's game, “They could have easily folded, but they came back and fought,” he said.

The Seahawks jumped on Destin early with three runs in the first inning on two hits, a triple from Tatum Kreinus and a double from Kallie Keyes. Then in the second, they picked up four more runs on three hits. Ella Troutt and Aspen Benscoter each singled and Kayden Eckman doubled.

More:Destin Sharks softball team rallies for last-inning victory over Laurel Hill

Destin finally got on the board in the bottom of the second with two runs. Vianni Silvestre reached on an error and moved around on a single to left field by Ava Towery. Both runners eventually slipped in home for a 7-2 game.

In the top of the fourth, South Walton increased its advantage with two runs on three hits. Benscoter and Ava Echeverry each singled and Juliette Roberts doubled.

Destin got one run back in the bottom of the fifth. Anna Carroll singled, then stole second and third and scored on a groundout by Shay Kitchens. Destin trailed 9-3.

In the top of the sixth, South Walton picked up one last run on a double by Troutt. The Seahawks led 10-3.

The Sharks battled back in the bottom half to close the gap to 10-9 with six runs on two hits, five walks and errors. Towery singled and Olivia “Ya Ya” McClain doubled up the middle for a couple of RBIs.

Neither team could muster a run in the seventh.

More Sharks in the news:Destin Sharks wrap up with a win on the courts

“I was particularly happy with Ava Towery keeping us in the game,” DeGennaro said.

Towery came in as pitcher for the Sharks about midway through the second inning. She faced 31 batters, gave up seven hits, walked six, hit two batters and struck out one.

DeGennaro had changed up the Destin defense a bit for the game against South Walton.

Freshman Arianna Baker “played a dependable left field,” and freshman Shay Kitchens at shortstop “exceeded my expectations,” DeGennaro said.

More:Meet the eight girls vying to wear the crown as Miss Destin 2023

“All the girls this season have shown the coaching staff that they have grit and fight in them until the last out,” he said.

Although it went in the books as a loss for the Sharks, DeGennaro said, “we don’t lose, we learn.”

Next home game for the (4-15) Sharks is 4 p.m., April 19 against the Freeport Bulldogs.