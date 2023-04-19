Destin Marlins beat Liza Jackson 15-0 in two and a half innings in middle school softball

The Destin Marlins put up nine hits in a 15-0 win over the Liza Jackson Lions in middle school softball action Monday afternoon. The game was called after two and a half innings.

“The girls came out ready to play,” Destin coach Kati O’Brian said.

“They rallied on offense and continued to make solid contact throughout the game,” she said.

Top batter for the Marlins was Leighton Gordon, who went 3-for-3 with three singles. Kaylee McKissack went 2-for-3 and Anna Beyhl went 2-for-2 for Destin.

“Our pitching staff did incredible and combined their efforts for a no hitter,” O’Brian said. Pitching for Destin were Anna Beyhl and Ava Blankenship.

In the first inning, Destin sat Liza down quickly on a catch, a pickoff at first and a strikeout.

The Marlins went to work in the bottom half to put four runs on the board. Gordon led with a single and Peyton McKissack reached on an error. The next batter popped up for an out. Beyhl reached on a walk and Gordon stole home. With two runners on base, Kaylee McKissack blasted the first pitch over the centerfield fence for a three-run bomb. Destin’s Ansley Cox got a hit but was left stranded. The Marlins led 4-0.

In the top of the second, Beyhl struck out three consecutive batters.

Destin put the game away in the bottom half with 11 runs on six hits and multiple errors on the Lions. Gordon and Beyhl each hit two singles, while Peyton McKissack and Kaylee McKissack each connected for one hit in the inning.

In the top of the third, Destin’s Ava Blankenship went to the pitching circle and forced a ground out and two strikeouts. Destin took the win, 15-0.

Last week, Destin put Ruckel Middle of Niceville away 9-5 and then defeated Meigs of Shalimar 9-1.

With the win over Liza Jackson, the Marlins move to 9-1 on the season.

“The girls have had an incredible season,” O’Brian said.

“We knew we had to make a lot of adjustments this year as we lost five starting eighth-graders last season. I couldn’t be more proud of this team and the way they have stepped up. They’re crushing at the plate, making big defensive plays and taking advantage on the bases. They leave it all out on the field every single game,” she said.

Destin’s last home game is April 26 against the Shoal River Mustangs of Crestview.