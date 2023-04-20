Freeport puts Destin away in five innings

They improved, but they didn't get the win.

After falling to the Freeport Bulldogs 18-0 in one of the first softball games of the season, Destin put up a fight on Wednesday, but still lost to the visiting Bulldogs 14-4.

“We did a lot better than the first time we played them,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro as he walked off the field at Morgan Sports Center.

“They came back and were fighting,” he said.

“In the first inning our bats were alive and then they cooled down. Once that cools down, you can’t produce runs,” DeGennaro said.

More Sports:Destin Sharks lose a close one to South Walton in softball

The Destin Sharks dug themselves a big hole in the first inning, giving up six runs on one hit, four walks and three hit batters.

“That was a big hole to dig out of and against good teams you don’t get that chance to dig out,” he added.

But the Sharks didn’t give up.

In the bottom of the first, the Sharks came in and put four runs on the board on four hits. Anna Carroll started things off with a double to right field. Shay Kitchens was hit by a pitch and then Olivia “Ya Ya” McClain ripped a single to left to load the bases.

Up next, Vianni Silvestre smacked a double to left field for two RBIs. Ava Towery followed with a single to drive in two more runs.

The next three Sharks went down on a strike out, a play by the second baseman and a groundout to first. Destin trailed 6-4.

More:Destin Sharks baseball team can't contain South Walton Sharks in 14-0 loss

In the top of the second, Freeport added one more run. Isabella Holden reached on an error and then tried to score on a long triple by Kaylee Carroll. Holden was pegged at the plate on a relay throw from left fielder Towery to Kitchens at shortstop to McClain at the plate. Carroll later scored on a fielding error for a 7-4 game.

In the top of the fourth, Freeport widened the gap on one hit from Shelby Cosson, a couple of errors and walks. Freeport scored three runs for a 10-4 advantage.

Destin went down in the bottom half on two grounders and a strike out.

The Bulldogs put the game away in the fifth with four runs scored on walks and crafty base running.

Destin tried to squeeze in a run but got caught in a rundown to end the game.

Despite the loss, DeGennaro said he was happy with the play of Maddie Barr in the outfield and the throw to the plate by Kitchens in the second inning.

For the game, Destin had four hits. Silvestre and Carroll each hit doubles, while McClain and Towery singled.

Destin’s pitcher Sydney Davis gave up three hits, walked nine, hit four batters and struck out one.

Freeport’s pitcher Kaylee Carroll gave up four hits, walked two, hit one batter and struck out six.

With the loss, the Sharks moved to 4-16 on the season, while the Bulldogs improved to 15-7.