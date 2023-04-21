Destin Sharks put Rocky Bayou away in baseball

Destin’s Price Bowen was perfect at the plate Thursday night and closed it out on the mound for the Destin Sharks in a 11-7 victory over the visiting Rocky Bayou Christian Knights of Niceville.

“Price had a great night. He got the game ball,” said Destin Coach Austin May.

Bowen went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run bomb in the third, a single in the fifth and two walks mixed in. He also came in and closed out on the mound, facing 10 batters, striking out four, walking one and giving up no hits.

“The kid is doing great,” May said.

But the coach was proud of the entire team.

“The players came tonight, swung the stick well and stayed behind it. We made a few errors but picked it up in the field. They kept their heads up and cheered each other on. That’s what it is about,” May said as he walked off the field.

“We had a lot of hits,” May said.

The final tally was 12 hits for the Sharks. Adrien DeJesus went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Bowen went 2-for-2 and Ethan Ramsey went 2-for-4 with two singles. Patrick Vaccaro and Damian Brazzell each went 2-for-3 with two singles. Tucker Gentry had the other hit for the Sharks, a double.

“I’m just proud of the kids … they put in the work and the time,” May said.

In the first inning, Rocky loaded the bases but the Sharks got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts delivered by Caleb Wright and a putout at second.

In the second, Rocky connected for three hits but the Sharks held them to one run.

In the bottom half, Destin edged ahead with three runs on three hits. Bowen walked and DeJesus singled to left to score Bowen. DeJesus was pegged at second for an out, then the next batter struck out.

With two outs, Wright reached on an error and then Brazzell singled to left. Up next, Gentry doubled to right center for an RBI. Brazzell slipped in home on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead.

The Sharks sat the Knights down pretty quickly in the third. After giving up a hit, Destin got a grounder for an out. Trand Scott singled but was picked off by Destin catcher Landon Ulrich trying to take second. Ben Cline walked, but he too was nailed trying to steal second base by Ulrich.

In the bottom of the third, Destin’s Bowen blasted the first pitch over the centerfield fence, for his third homer of the season.

“It was a fast ball right down the middle,” Bowen said.

“I thought I was going to be out, that’s why I kept running,” Bowen said after he got back to the dugout. However, the ball cleared 300 yards easily.

Up next, DeJesus followed with a double to left center and Vaccaro walked. DeJesus slipped in home on a passed ball at the plate. Destin led 5-1.

In the top of the fourth, Destin shut the Knights down again. Second baseman Gavin Manthey made a diving stop for the first out, then Bowen made a catch for the second. After a walk, Wright struck out the next batter for a no score inning.

In the bottom, the Sharks came in and picked up three runs on three hits. Ramsey singled and Bowen was intentionally walked. DeJesus followed with a single to score Ramsey, then Vaccaro singled up the middle for two RBIs. Destin led 8-1.

In the top of the fifth, Destin stumbled a bit with walks and errors and let the Knights back in the game with six runs on one hit. Hudson Bartolomei connected for the one hit.

Destin came back in the bottom half and put two runs in the books on two hits. Ramsey and Bowen each singled to keep the Sharks on top 10-7.

In the top of the sixth, Bowen sat the Knights down in short order with a grounder and then two strikeouts.

Destin picked up one last run in the sixth. Vaccaro singled to right and then scored on a long single to the fence by Brazzell.

The Sharks again shut the Knights down in the seventh, with two more strikeouts and a groundout.

With the 11-7 victory, the Destin Sharks moved to 4-14 on the season.