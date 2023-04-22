Destin Middle School tennis teams wrap up regular season with wins against Shoal River

The Destin Marlins beat the Shoal River Mustangs 2-0 in middle school tennis on April 19 to end regular season play.

The Lady Marlins won 7-0, while the boys slipped by with a 4-3 victory.

“The Marlins had a great match,” Destin Coach Brett Chipser said.

“I loved seeing all the kids having fun and all the sportsmanship and character on the courts,” he said.

In girls play, Destin’s No. 1 seed Kinley Driver won 6-1, as did No. 2 Aspen Baker. The bottom three players, Emily Calogero, Luci Frankfurt and Paige Norris, each recorded 6-0 victories.

In doubles play, Ava Botros and Victoria Escamilla teamed up for a 7-5 Destin win. Natalia Grezebieluch and Caroline McClusky won their match 7-5 for the Marlins.

In boys singles, Destin No. 1 Josh Gross and No. 2 Will Horin each won 6-1. Brady Fajardo and Henry Frankfurt won their singles matches 6-2. William Cowles lost 2-6.

In doubles, Destin’s Kellan Evans and Caleb Kimbrell lost 2-6 and Luke Christen and Dominik Derose lost 1-6.

Here’s a look at how the Marlins did for the season in singles play:

Girls

Kinley Driver, 8-0

Aspen Baker, 8-0

Emily Calogero, 8-0

Luci Frankfurt, 7-1

Paige Norris, 8-0

Boys

Josh Gross, 7-1

Will Horin, 7-1

Brady Fajardo, 7-1

Henry Frankfurt, 6-2

William Cowles, 4-4.