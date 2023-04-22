Free community swim lessons offered in May.

The Destin Log

Water is everywhere along the Emerald Coast, from the Gulf of Mexico, bays and bayous along the coast to ponds, rivers and creeks in the north end. Swim lessons are harder to find.

While the Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation has monthly lessons year-round, the non-profit organization offers a free community swim lesson in May, which is International Water Safety Month.

This year’s lesson will be held during the afternoon of May 13 at the foundation’s pools in Fort Walton Beach, Crestview and Destin. Students of all ages, from toddlers through adults, are invited to register. Classes will include 30 minutes of water instruction, with additional water safety instruction offered outside of the pool.

ECFF is opening more than 500 lesson spots. All registration will be online beginning the week of April 3.

This annual outreach is provided by ECFF, with help from their Kids Water Safety Campaign sponsors.

Monthly lessons are offered at all three pools, with some financial assistance available.

Registration links will be posted on each of the pool’s Facebook pages. For more information, go to ecfitnessfoundation.org. The Bernie R. LeFebvre Aquatic Center is at 1127 Hospital Drive in Fort Walton Beach, although the entrance is off Lewis-Turner Boulevard. The ROC Pool is at Central Baptist Church in Crestview, at 1105 Pearl Street. The Taj Renee Community Aquatic Center is in Destin at 4345 Commons Drive West.