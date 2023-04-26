Destin Middle School baseball routes Shoal River 22-0 in final regular season game

The Destin Marlins eighth-graders showed up and showed out, blasting five of six homers to route the visiting Shoal River Mustangs of Crestview 22-0 in middle school baseball on Tuesday afternoon.

With the landslide victory, the Marlins finished their regular season 8-2 and No. 3 in the county with a chance to compete in the playoffs next week.

“It was bittersweet for our older guys,” Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon said as he walked off the field.

“They’ve meant a lot to the program and have had a lot of success while they’ve been here. We’re going to miss them, and I’m sure they’ll contribute wherever they end up,” he said.

Their biggest success might have been on Tuesday against Shoal River.

“That’s one of the best hitting performances I’ve seen,” Cawthon said.

The Marlins put together 19 hits, including six homers, two triples and six doubles.

“They had a hey day today … they swung it pretty hot,” Cawthon said.

The eighth-graders led the hitting.

Caden Job knocked three over the fence, including a grand slam in the third inning. Cannon Wilbur smacked two homers in two turns at bat on two pitches. Plus, he picked up a single in the third. Arjay Mulwani belted two triples and a single and Brody Ray ripped two doubles and a single. Brian Marquez reached base after being hit by a pitch.

Cooper Smith went 2-for-2 at the plate with the other homer and a double.

Cannon Job went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, Aaron McDowell and Carter McLendon each got a hit.

As for the pitching, Destin was on target. Mulwani started for the Marlins and went three innings, striking out seven, walking one and giving up no hits. Caden Job came in as relief in the top of the fourth and struck out three of four batters to finish off the game.

“Our guys got to step in there today and show their stuff,” Cawthon said.

In the first inning, Mulwani struck out one, walked one and picked off another runner at first. Centerfielder Connor Job made a catch for the third out.

In the bottom half, Destin exploded, scoring eight runs on seven hits. With one out, Caden Job blasted the first pitch over the centerfield fence.

“It was a fast ball … a little outside,” Job said after he got back to the dugout.

Ray followed with a double and then Mulwani doubled to right to score Ray. Wilbur stepped up and hit the first pitch over the right center fence for two RBIs. Ethan Thomas walked, and Connor Job singled. McDowell doubled off the centerfield fence for two RBIs. Up next, Smith cranked one out left center for two RBIs and the Marlins led 8-0.

Mulwani shut the Mustangs down again on three strikeouts in the top of the second.

With the bats still hot, Caden Job knocked his second homer of the game over the left field fence. Ray followed with a single and Mulwani tripled. Wilbur again hit the first pitch that easily cleared the fence and landed on the football field. Cannon Job doubled and scored on a double from Smith. Destin led 13-0.

Mulwani shut the Mustangs down quickly on three strikeouts in the third.

Destin continued to pound out six hits for nine runs in the bottom of the third. Ray doubled and Mulwani and Wilbur hit back-to-back singles. Thomas walked to force in a run. Cannon Job doubled for two RBIs, and Cam Goins walked. The next batter struck out before McLendon singled for an RBI. Marquez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Caden Job stepped up and smacked his third homer of the game for a grand slam. Destin led 22-0.

Caden Job came in as relief pitcher and put the Mustangs away in short order.

“It’s been a good season, and I’m excited about being in the playoffs again. Hopefully, we can go and play our best game on Tuesday,” Cawthon said.