Destin Marlins run-rule Shoal River 17-2 in 3 innings in middle school softball

The Destin Marlins pounded 18 hits to bury the Shoal River Mustangs 17-2 in three innings of middle school softball action Wednesday afternoon in Destin.

“We had a lot of hits today. The girls were really patient and waited on the ball and executed at the plate. They did really well,” an excited coach Kati O’Brian said as she walked off the field.

With the win over Shoal River, the Marlins moved to 11-1 on the season and will host the county tournament as the No. 1-seeded team. The Marlins' only loss was to the Ruckel Rams in the first game of the season.

Against Shoal River, Destin had several players with multiple hits. Anna Behyl went 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs. Kayla McKissack was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI; Macy Borgen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; Peyton McKissack was 2-for-2 with one RBI; Gretchen Kirby was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Leighton Gordon was 2-for-3 and one RBI. Others with one hit each were Neilya Stewart, Shelby Plasier, Ansley Cox, Hadley Jones and Ava Blankenship.

The Marlins were solid on defense as well. Behyl went the distance for Destin on the mound. She faced 15 batters in three innings, struck out eight, walked three, hit two batters and gave up one hit.

“Anna did great on the mound. She executed well,” O’Brian said. “She held them to one hit … she did a great job.”

In the top of the first, Destin gave up one run on a walk and a throwing error. Behyl struck out two and second baseman Cox fielded a grounder for the other out.

In the bottom half, Destin put up 10 runs on nine hits, three of which were doubles.

In the second, the Marlins gave up one more run on one hit for a 10-2 game.

In the bottom half, Destin connected for six more hits for five runs and a 15-2 lead.

In the top of the third, Behyl walked the first batter but then struck out the next three for a scoreless frame for the Shoal River Mustangs.

In the bottom half, Destin secured the two runs needed for a 15-run ruling. With two outs, Jones and Blankenship hit back-to-back singles down the third baseline, then Borgen singled to bring in the two runs for the win.