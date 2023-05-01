Choctaw Indians pound out 11 hits to beat Destin Sharks in softball

The Destin Sharks suffered a 19-0 loss to the visiting Choctawhatchee Indians in girls softball on Friday at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

“Any time you play against a team from across town with an established program, if you don’t bring it, they are going to bring it to you. And that’s what happened,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGenarro.

With the loss the Sharks finished up the season 4-19, while Choctaw moved to 12-12 on the season.

Choctaw jumped on the Sharks early, scoring seven runs on four hits in the top of the first. Ellie Long hit a double for two RBIs, Anne Marie Gilbert singled for two RBIs, Thalia Clark singled for a run and Gabbi Barnowsky tripled for an RBI.

In the second, the Indians continued to pound away connecting for six hits for seven more runs. Long and Clark each banged out doubles.

In the third, Choctaw added five more runs on one hit and five walks.

Destin failed to get a hit throughout, taking a 19-0 loss in their final game of the season.

Despite the loss, DeGennaro said he was “extremely proud of the program and how it’s developed.” This was the second year Destin High and the softball program.

“It’s going to get better. We’re just planting seeds today for tomorrow's successes,” he said.