Destin Marlins come from behind to beat Meigs in semifinal game

For the first time since game two of the season, the Destin Marlins found themselves having to come from behind. But the Marlins met the challenge and pulled off a 10-5 victory over the Meigs Wildcats in the middle school semifinal game of the Okaloosa County County Tournament and a chance to advance to the championship game.

“I’ve got to give respect to Meigs; they made some really good plays on defense. They gave us a good run for our money today. It was a fun game,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian as she walked off the field.

Meigs came out in the first inning and put two runs on the board on walks and errors by the Marlin defense.

Destin got a run back in the bottom half with Neilya Stewart leading off with a single and stealing around to third. Stewart scored on a shot from Anna Beyhl. Destin trailed 2-1.

In the top of the second, Meigs put another run on the board on one hit and a couple of walks for a 3-1 lead.

Destin evened the score in the bottom half with two runs on three hits. Shelby Plasier singled to right and stole around to third. Plasier scored on a bunt single from Leighton Gordon. Up next, Stewart blasted a double to the centerfield fence to score Gordon.

Destin shut the Wildcats down in the top of the third with a strikeout and then a double play pulled off by shortstop Macy Borgen.

The Marlins finally took the lead 5-3 in the bottom of the third with two runs on two hits. Beyhl reached on an error and scored on a double to left field by Kaylee McKissack. McKissack came home on a sacrifice fly by Plasier. Ansley Cox got the other hit but was left stranded at first.

In the top of the fourth, Destin shut the Wildcats down again for a scoreless inning.

In the bottom half, Destin connected for a couple of hits and took advantage of some Wildcat errors to put five runs on the board. Borgen doubled for an RBI and Plasier singled for an RBI. Destin led 10-3.

In the top of the fifth, Destin’s Stewart made a diving catch in centerfield for the first out against the Wildcats. But then Marlins walked a couple of batters and made a few throwing errors, and Meigs put two runs across the plate for a 10-5 game.

The next two innings went quickly with neither team scoring.

“This was the first time they’ve had to come from behind, which I think threw them off a little bit mentally,” O’Brian said of her Marlins.

“But it's always a good lesson in humility. They worked hard and they finally started getting their bats on the ball,” she said.

For the game, Stewart and Plasier each had two hits, while Borgen, McKissack, Cox and Gordon each had one.

As for pitching, Destin used two pitchers, Beyhl and Ava Blankenship. Beyhl started and faced 12 batters, struck out two, walked six and gave up one hit. Blankenship, a sixth grader, came in midway of the second inning, faced 24 batters, struck out three, walked three, hit two batters and gave up three hits.

“Ava did a great job shutting them down,” O’Brian said.

Overall, “it was a good game, we just had to fight a little bit more than we have in the past,” O’Brian said.