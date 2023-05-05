Destin Marlins finish as runners-up in county

Niceville’s Briana Noles blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to set the tone for a 12-2 Ruckel Ram victory over the Destin Marlins in the Okaloosa County Middle School Softball Championship game at Destin Wednesday afternoon.

“Ruckel came out with bats made of fire. They came out ready to hit today,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

Ruckel connected for 11 hits while Destin had only three.

More sports:Destin Marlins run-rule Shoal River 17-2 in 3 innings in middle school softball

Audri Applewhite led the Rams with three hits, while Noles slapped a homer and then added a single in the fourth. Chloe Bailey also had two singles.

Neilya Steward ripped a triple for the Marlins late in the game for the two runs scored in the bottom of the fifth. Other Marlins with singles were Leighton Gordon and Peyton McKissack.

“Unfortunately, we had several errors on defense that didn’t help,” O’Brian said.

“But their pitcher Chloe threw a great game today and we had trouble catching up with her until the end. I’ve got to give respect where respect is due. They played a great game,” O’Brian said.

More sports:Destin Marlins come from behind to beat Meigs in semifinal game

“This is our fourth year coming into the championship. Every year we get here, we know immediately that we are a contender. But who is bringing their strongest mental game? Today Ruckel came out to play and they were mentally prepared,” O’Brian said.

“It’s not that we were not,” she said. However, O’Brian said nine times out of 10 whoever gets on the board first wins and on Wednesday, it was Ruckel.

Ruckel put five runs on the board in the first inning on six hits. In the third, the Rams picked up another run and then scored three in the fourth on three hits for a 9-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Ruckel scored two runs on a hit and three consecutive errors by the Marlin defense. Ruckel led 11-0.

More sports:Destin Middle School tennis teams wrap up regular season with wins against Shoal River

In the bottom half, Destin put two runs on the board. Gretchen Kirby walked, and Shelby Plasier reached on an error. After the next two Marlins struck out, Steward smacked a triple to right center to drive in two runs for an 11-2 game.

In the top of the sixth, Ruckel scored one run for a 10-run lead.

The Marlins failed to get a runner on base in the bottom half.

Although Destin lost, O’Brian was still proud of her team.

“They battled hard … they didn’t give up. It wasn’t a shutout and we battled at the end. We were just a little too late to the party,” she said.

“Overall, we played a phenomenal season. I hope they go home with their head held high,” she said.

The Marlins finished with a 12-2 record and runner up in the county.