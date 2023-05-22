SPORTS

Destin Middle School eighth-graders compete in Marlin Olympics

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

There wasn’t a big parade or the lighting of a torch, but there was a trophy on the line as well bragging rights at the Destin Middle School annual Marlin Olympics on Friday morning. 

Eighth-grade students at Destin Middle School participated in the annual Marlin Olympics on Friday.

Members of the eighth-grade class competed in a dozen or more events, such as a Hula Hoop relay, wheelbarrow race, water sponge relay, medicine ball throw, football toss, long jump, 100-yard dash, water balloon toss, egg spoon relay and tug of war. 

Students from Coach Mark Hinterthan's eighth-grade class compete in the water sponge relay. Hinterthan's class won the Marlin Olympics.

When the scoresheets were tallied at the end of the competition, the team wearing black T-shirts from the eighth-grade class of Mark Hinterthan won. This was the third consecutive year that Hinterthan's class has won the event. The prize — a trophy that says "Marlin Olympics Champion."

Cayden Henry tosses the ball during the medicine ball throw event.

The eighth-grade class at Destin Middle will have its end-of-year awards and graduation ceremony on May 24 at the school. 

Presleigh Martinez and America Navarro take a break and watch their classmates participate in the Marlin Olympics.
Trevor Sheffield works on a chalk drawing for his eighth-grade class. He is in Karl Tuthill's eighth-grade class.
Eighth-grader Brody Ray participates in the football toss. He was representing Ryan Patterson's class.
Students and teachers gathered around to watch the long jump event in the Marlin Olympics.