Destin Middle School eighth-graders compete in Marlin Olympics

There wasn’t a big parade or the lighting of a torch, but there was a trophy on the line as well bragging rights at the Destin Middle School annual Marlin Olympics on Friday morning.

Members of the eighth-grade class competed in a dozen or more events, such as a Hula Hoop relay, wheelbarrow race, water sponge relay, medicine ball throw, football toss, long jump, 100-yard dash, water balloon toss, egg spoon relay and tug of war.

When the scoresheets were tallied at the end of the competition, the team wearing black T-shirts from the eighth-grade class of Mark Hinterthan won. This was the third consecutive year that Hinterthan's class has won the event. The prize — a trophy that says "Marlin Olympics Champion."

The eighth-grade class at Destin Middle will have its end-of-year awards and graduation ceremony on May 24 at the school.